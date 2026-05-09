Sergio Santos News: Substitute option Saturday
Santos (calf) is on the bench Saturday versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Santos may finally see some action after staying out for the past month due to his calf issue. However, he'll likely serve as a depth asset behind Emmanuel Latte Lath in the short term. The Brazilian had previously scored two goals and two assists across 20 appearances in the 2025 MLS campaign, when he played for both Cincinnati and Houston.
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