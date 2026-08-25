Sergio Vasquez News: Joins LAFC through 2030

Vasquez has joined LAFC on a permanent transfer from Ecuadorian Serie A side Orense SC, agreeing to a deal through the 2029-2030 season with a club option through 2030-2031, per the club's announcement.

Vasquez came through Orense's academy and made his first-team debut in 2023, going on to make 91 appearances (76 starts) with five goals and seven assists, and he cemented himself as a key figure in 2026 by starting all 26 of his league appearances with four goals and three assists. The defensive midfielder should be a strong addition to a talented LAFC midfield that already includes Timothy Tillman, Mathieu Choiniere, and Marko Delgado, giving the club another ball-winning, versatile option in the middle of the park.