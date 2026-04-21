Serhou Guirassy Injury: Follows concussion protocols

Guirassy sustained a concussion during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim and has been unable to train since, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Freiburg very much in doubt, according to Sky Sports.

Guirassy took a knock from Ozan Kabak in the 84th minute before remarkably going on to score the equalizer, but the concussion has prevented him from taking part in either of the two training sessions since the game. The club will make a final call on his squad inclusion later in the week after the medical department assesses his condition, with Fabio Silva the most likely candidate to lead the line if Guirassy cannot be cleared in time for Sunday's fixture.