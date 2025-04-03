Serhou Guirassy Injury: Option for Saturday

Guirassy (strain) is an option for Saturday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Serhou is on the road to recovery. We assume that he will be available at the weekend."

Guirassy is working his way back into the team, as the forward is no questionable for Saturday's match. This would be a huge return, as he is typical starter when fit. That said, the forward will hope to see the start immediately if fit.