Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy Injury: Trains Friday, still doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Guirassy (concussion) returned to team training Friday but remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Freiburg, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24.

Guirassy had been unable to train before Friday after sustaining a concussion during Saturday's loss at Hoffenheim, where he remarkably powered through the knock to score the equalizer before being assessed by the medical staff. His return to the training pitch is a significant relief for Dortmund heading into the weekend, and the club will make a final call on his squad inclusion after the medical department signs off on his condition. Fabio Silva remains on standby if any last-minute concerns prevent Guirassy from being cleared.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
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