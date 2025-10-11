Guirassy is dealing with an injury and shouldn't have traveled for international duty as he isn't fit to play football. That said, the striker made the trip as a mark of respect for his country and remained an unused substitute during the win against Mozambique. Guirassy has now quit the Guinea squad to return to Dortmund to start his recovery. The extent of his injury remains to be confirmed, but the black and yellow will hope that he has only a minor issue since they are facing Bayern next Saturday in the Klassiker.