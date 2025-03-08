Serhou Guirassy News: Fairly quiet in loss
Guirassy recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.
Although Guirassy took three shots in Saturday's loss, he failed to put one on target and he did not create a chance either. It was just the third time this season he failed to record a shot on target or a chance created. He also made one clearance and picked up his third yellow card of the season as he played the full 90 minutes for the second straight match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now