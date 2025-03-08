Serhou Guirassy News: Fairly quiet in loss

Guirassy recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Although Guirassy took three shots in Saturday's loss, he failed to put one on target and he did not create a chance either. It was just the third time this season he failed to record a shot on target or a chance created. He also made one clearance and picked up his third yellow card of the season as he played the full 90 minutes for the second straight match.