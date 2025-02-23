Serhou Guirassy News: Four goals in 6-0 win

Guirassy scored four goals to go with eight shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 6-0 victory versus Union Berlin.

Guirassy brought his total to 13 goals for this Bundesliga as he scored four of the six in Dortmund's 6-0 win over Union Berlin. He attempted eight shots, which was his most for the season and all four that went on target went in. This was also his first time hitting four shots on target in the league, having four shots on target against Celtic in the Champions League.