Serhou Guirassy News: Goals in two straight
Guirassy scored a goal while taking four shots (one on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.
Guirassy found the back of the net in the 14th minute while leading his side in shots. The forward has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for eight shots and creating a chance over his last three appearances.
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