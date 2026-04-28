Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Goals in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Guirassy scored a goal while taking four shots (one on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.

Guirassy found the back of the net in the 14th minute while leading his side in shots. The forward has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for eight shots and creating a chance over his last three appearances.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
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