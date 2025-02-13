Serhou Guirassy News: Logs goal and assist

Guirassy scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Sporting CP. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

In Champions League action this season, Guirassy has been on a tear, logging a goal, an assist or both in each of his nine appearances this season. Tuesday marked the first of the nine with multiple direct goal contributions and both a goal and an assist. Guirassy has 10 goals and three assists in Champions League action this season.