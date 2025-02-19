Serhou Guirassy News: Misses penalty Wednesday

Guirassy had two shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Guirassy had a golden opportunity to score the lone goal of Wednesday's match, but his attempt from the penalty spot in the 58th minute was saved by Rui Silva. It was a tough moment for him, but it ultimately did not mean much given his side already held a three-goal lead in the tie. He will look to get back on track in a couple of weeks versus either Aston Villa or Lille in the Round of 16.