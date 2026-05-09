Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Nets on only shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Guirassy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Guirassy took only one shot during Friday's win, but it was all he needed to score a decisive goal during the 3-2 win. The striker dispatched his chance excellently and earned a crucial three points for Dortmund in the back half of the campaign. This goal moves him up to 16 on the campaign, with three in the last four matches.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
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