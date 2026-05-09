Serhou Guirassy News: Nets on only shot
Guirassy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Guirassy took only one shot during Friday's win, but it was all he needed to score a decisive goal during the 3-2 win. The striker dispatched his chance excellently and earned a crucial three points for Dortmund in the back half of the campaign. This goal moves him up to 16 on the campaign, with three in the last four matches.
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