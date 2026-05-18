Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: One goal from eight shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Guirassy scored one goal to go with eight shots (five on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Guirassy scored Dortmund's first goal as they went on to win 2-0 away to Werder Bremen. This was his 17th Bundesliga goal of the season. He took eight shots and got five on target. This was the second time this season he has taken eight or more shots and his third time putting give shots on target.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
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