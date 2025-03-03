Serhou Guirassy News: Opens scoring vs. St. Pauli

Guirassy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Guirassy was at the right place and time to break the deadlock in the early stages of the second half, as he latched on a rebound to find the back of the net. The striker has five goals over his last two Bundesliga contests and 11 in total over his last 10 games across all competitions, making him one of the most in-form strikers in Europe over that span.