Serhou Guirassy News: Remains red hot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Guirassy scored twice from three shots (two on goal) during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz.

Guirassy found the back of the net in the 10th and 42nd minutes scoring half of Dortmund's goals while leading his side with three shots. The forward is red hot at the moment with five goals to go along with 14 shots over his last three appearances.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Serhou Guirassy
