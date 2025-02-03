Serhou Guirassy News: Scored fifth in four matches

Guirassy scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Guirassy scored from three shots to make it five goals in his last four matches. He has taken at least one shot in every match he has played for Dortmund since signing last summer. He has also created five chances in his previous five matches.