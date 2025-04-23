Serhou Guirassy News: Scores in home win

Guirassy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Guirassy scored his 29th goal in the season in the 41st minute, helping Dortmund win at home. He has now topped his mark from 2023-24, when he scored 28 goals for Sttutgart. The forward also received his seventh yellow card in the proccess.