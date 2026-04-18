Serhou Guirassy News: Scores late in defeat as sub
Guirassy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim.
Guirassy came on as a sub with 30 minutes to go and thought he had done enough to earn a draw against Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim, however, went on to score a winner from the penalty spot in the 95th minute. This was his 14th goal of the season in the Bundesliga, having also scored four goals in the Champions League. The goal came from his only shot on target after he came on as a sub.
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