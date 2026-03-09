Serhou Guirassy News: Scores opener in 2-1 win
Guirassy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over 1. FC Köln.
Guirassy was assisted by Maximilian Beier to open the scoring against Koln as they went on to win 2-1. This was his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season. He returned to the starting lineup after being on the bench the previous week. He hadn't scored in the last three games but had scored six goals in four games before that.
