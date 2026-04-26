Serhou Guirassy News: Starting Sunday
Guirassy (concussion) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash with Freiburg.
Guirassy is back in the starting XI for Sunday's clash after overcoming a concussion. He trained on Friday but was still a major doubt for Sunday's clash. It turns out that was too pessimistic as he's now back fit and starting. Fabio Silva is on the bench with Guirassy starting.
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