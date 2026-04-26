Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Guirassy (concussion) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash with Freiburg.

Guirassy is back in the starting XI for Sunday's clash after overcoming a concussion. He trained on Friday but was still a major doubt for Sunday's clash. It turns out that was too pessimistic as he's now back fit and starting. Fabio Silva is on the bench with Guirassy starting.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
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