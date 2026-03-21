Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Strikes as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Guirassy scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hamburg.

Guirassy entered the match at halftime and scored Dortmund's second goal in the 78th minute while tying for the team-high in shots. The forward has two goals to go along with nine shots and two chances created over his last three appearances, only one of which was a start.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
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