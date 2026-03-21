Serhou Guirassy News: Strikes as substitute
Guirassy scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hamburg.
Guirassy entered the match at halftime and scored Dortmund's second goal in the 78th minute while tying for the team-high in shots. The forward has two goals to go along with nine shots and two chances created over his last three appearances, only one of which was a start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Serhou Guirassy See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 1172 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16187 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9346 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9347 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 12March 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Serhou Guirassy See More