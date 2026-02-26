Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Three shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Guirassy recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat versus Atalanta.

Guirassy failed to score despite numerous opportunities, coming just inches away from what could've been a game-winner with one of his three shots. This comes despite an assist and a goal in the first leg. He ends the UCL season with four goals and three assists, far from the 14 and four he earned last campaign.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
