Serhou Guirassy News: Three shots, no goal

Guirassy recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat versus Atalanta.

Guirassy failed to score despite numerous opportunities, coming just inches away from what could've been a game-winner with one of his three shots. This comes despite an assist and a goal in the first leg. He ends the UCL season with four goals and three assists, far from the 14 and four he earned last campaign.