Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Two goal contributions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Guirassy scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Guirassy's towering header opened the scoring Tuesday before the forward assisted Borussia Dortmund's second goal with a driven pass into the box in their 2-0 win over Atalanta. The goal breaks a streak of three successive Champions League appearances without finding the back of the net. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Guirassy has scored six goals and assisted once.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
