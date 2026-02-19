Serhou Guirassy News: Two goal contributions in win
Guirassy scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Atalanta.
Guirassy's towering header opened the scoring Tuesday before the forward assisted Borussia Dortmund's second goal with a driven pass into the box in their 2-0 win over Atalanta. The goal breaks a streak of three successive Champions League appearances without finding the back of the net. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Guirassy has scored six goals and assisted once.
