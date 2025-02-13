Seydouba Cisse Injury: Available to face Alaves

Cisse (undisclosed) was forced off in the 23rd minute of Friday's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano with an injury, but it is not considered serious as he will be available to face Alaves on Saturday, coach Borja Jimenez said in the press conference.

