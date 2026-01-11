Lacey would come on the field as a substitute in the 62nd minute of the match as United tried to pull back a win, but would instead be sent off in the 89th minute, first seeing a yellow for a hard challenge before another yellow card was shown minutes later for dissent. This makes for a rough FA Cup debut for the young midfielder, failing to do much in his 27 minutes of play. He will miss a league match due to the ban, although the club will be fine without him, only recording 12 minutes in league play all season.