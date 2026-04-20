Shak Mohammed News: Gets emotional after first goal
Mohammed took two shots on goal and scored in six minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 win over Charlotte FC.
Mohammed got emotional after notching the first goal of his MLS career. The second-overall pick in the 2023 MLS Superdraft has yet to get much of an opportunity, but he made an immediate impact in his Nashville debut and could continue to play a role off the bench.
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