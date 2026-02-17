Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev Injury: Remains in treatment

Magomedaliyev (undisclosed) is still in treatment and not an option for his club, according to the Hard Tackle.

Magomdaliyev is still recovering from an injury and is not going to be with his team for the foreseeable future, appearing to be out for the playoff round in UCL action. That said, this is a minor loss, only losing their backup keeper. Mateusz Kochalski will remain the starter moving forward, with Fabijan Buntic as his backup.