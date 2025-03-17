Shamar Nicholson News: Assists off bench in loss
Nicholson assisted once to go with one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Pachuca.
Nicholson played a substitute role for the second straight game but got involved in a series of passes that led to Jose Raul Zuniga's 89th-minute goal. The Jamaican international is tied as Xolos' second-best contributor with one goal and four assists in the current campaign. He'll push to regain a starting position, which might be tough if there remains only one spot for either him or Zuniga up front.
