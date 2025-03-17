Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shamar Nicholson headshot

Shamar Nicholson News: Assists off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Nicholson assisted once to go with one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Pachuca.

Nicholson played a substitute role for the second straight game but got involved in a series of passes that led to Jose Raul Zuniga's 89th-minute goal. The Jamaican international is tied as Xolos' second-best contributor with one goal and four assists in the current campaign. He'll push to regain a starting position, which might be tough if there remains only one spot for either him or Zuniga up front.

Shamar Nicholson
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now