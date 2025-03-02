Shamar Nicholson News: Provides assist in loss

Nicholson assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Leon.

Nicholson caught the opposing defense off their line and served the ball to Kevin Castaneda, who scored the first goal of the match in the 27th minute against the Esmeraldas. The striker achieved his fourth direct contribution in the last two games, adding to the goal and two assists he tallied Tuesday versus Pumas. He'll look to stay solid as the favored center-forward option if he continues to be spared from coach Juan Carlos Osorio's usual rotations.