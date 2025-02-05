Shamar Nicholson News: Transfers to Tijuana

Nicholson has joined Xolos following his time in Russian team Spartak Moscow, the club announced Wednesday.

Nicholson adds an experienced option to the rotation with strikers Jose Raul Zuniga and Jesus Hernandez. The Jamaica international recently played in Belgium, France and Russia and represented his country in the latest Copa America and CONCACAF Nations League tournaments. Over his last season in Spartak, he scored three goals in nine matches played (three starts) and averaged 0.9 shots (0.6 on target) per game.