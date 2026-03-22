Shaq Moore News: Assists with lone chance created

Moore had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice inaccurately, blocking a shot and making four tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Moore set up Logan Farrington in the 6th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Dallas in blocks and tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Moore as he's combined for four crosses, four tackles and 13 clearances over his last three appearances.