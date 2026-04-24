Shaq Moore News: Makes three tackles
Moore took two shots (one on goal), crossed four times inaccurately and made three tackles (winning all three) during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota.
Moore finished with the second most shots, crosses and tackles on the team while being part of the Dallas back line that allowed just one goal in the defeat. The defender has combined for three shots, two chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
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