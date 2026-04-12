Shaq Moore headshot

Shaq Moore News: Sends in three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Moore took an off target shots, crossed three times (one accurate) and created a chance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with St. Louis.

Moore was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most crosses and chances created on the team. Moore has combined for an assist, two chances created and seven tackles over his last three appearances while lining up on each flank as a wing-back and once as a center back.

Shaq Moore
FC Dallas
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