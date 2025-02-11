Shavy Babicka News: Assists on Sunday

Babicka made an assist, sent in four crosses (one accurate) and suffered two fouls during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Auxerre.

Babicka had a rare start here as was quiet during most of the contest. However, the playmaker saved his best for the end as he assisted Noah Edjouma for the goal that drew things level at 2-2 in the 89th minute. This was the first assist of the year for the super sub, who will hope to keep getting significant playing time during upcoming contests.