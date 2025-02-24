Shavy Babicka News: Assists the opener

Babicka assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Le Havre.

Babicka was in the starting lineup for the third consecutive match, continuing to build his influence as a starting midfielder. He recorded an assist for Zakaria Aboukhlal's spectacular opening goal in the 9th minute and also set a season-high with four tackles. This was his second assist in three games, and his performance could earn him a starting spot again on Sunday when Toulouse faces Angers.