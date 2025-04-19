Fantasy Soccer
Sheraldo Becker headshot

Sheraldo Becker Injury: Available against Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Becker (knee) is available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference.

Becker has been training with the team this week and is back available for Sunday's game. He has been a regular starter prior to his injury but will likely build his fitness gradually in the coming games before competing for that starting spot again.

Sheraldo Becker
Real Sociedad
