Sheraldo Becker Injury: Available against Villarreal
Becker (knee) is available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference.
Becker has been training with the team this week and is back available for Sunday's game. He has been a regular starter prior to his injury but will likely build his fitness gradually in the coming games before competing for that starting spot again.
