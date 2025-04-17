Sheraldo Becker Injury: Back in team training

Becker (knee) was spotted back in team training Thursday, the club posted.

Becker has missed the last four games due to a knee injury but was back in team training on Thursday, suggesting he is nearing a return and has recovered from the issue. His next chance to be included in the squad will be against Villarreal on Sunday, giving him more time to get ready. He will likely build up match fitness in the coming days before competing for a starting spot in the frontline again.