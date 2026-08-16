Sheraldo Becker Injury: Exits with foot discomfort

Becker (foot) finished Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Bournemouth carrying discomfort, according to the club.

Becker had scored in the 14th minute before the injury scare, and was the only starter withdrawn at halftime, replaced by Ransford Konigsdorffer, after appearing to take a kick to his left foot in the 38th minute that initially left him down on the pitch. He continued playing through the rest of the half, including a sprint action, but was noticeably not moving cleanly. No further details on the severity of the issue have been disclosed at this stage. Becker is expected to be reassessed as the club continues to monitor his status.