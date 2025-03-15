Sheraldo Becker Injury: Out with knee discomfort

Becker is out for Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano due to injury, according to manager Imanol Alguacil. "Becker, it's true that he was already dragging some discomfort in his knee. In the last few weeks, I would say that in the last 2 or 3 weeks, it has been inside. So, well, after the game he has ended up quite sore and, well, tomorrow he won't be."

Becker is heading to the sideliens with what looks to be a cautious move just ahead of the international break, as the forward has recently been dealing with knee discomfort and will finally get rest. That said, the plan will likely be to work on rehab while on the break and return to face Valladolid on March 29. He has started in their past two games, with Takefusa Kubo likely taking his spot.