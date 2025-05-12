Fantasy Soccer
Sheraldo Becker Injury: Will miss Tuesday's game too

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 4:30am

Becker (knee) will miss a second game in a row after being ruled out Saturday as he doesn't feature in the squad list for Tuesday's clash against Celta Vigo.

Becker appears to have suffered a setback from his knee injury and will miss a second game in a row after the one from Saturday against Atletico. That said, his absence is not impacting the starting lineup as he has been a bench option since returning from injury.

