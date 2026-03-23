Sheraldo Becker headshot

Sheraldo Becker News: Adds assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Becker assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Becker set up Paul Nebel for a crucial goal during Sunday's narrow win over Frankfurt. Becker was dangerous throughout, and could have had a goal himself if he could have finished a bit better. His two chances created were excellent, as he was involved in the attack and build up throughout the match.

Sheraldo Becker
FSV Mainz 05
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