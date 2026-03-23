Sheraldo Becker News: Adds assists in win
Becker assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Becker set up Paul Nebel for a crucial goal during Sunday's narrow win over Frankfurt. Becker was dangerous throughout, and could have had a goal himself if he could have finished a bit better. His two chances created were excellent, as he was involved in the attack and build up throughout the match.
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