Sheraldo Becker News: Assist on opener

Becker assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against FC St. Pauli.

Becker set up Phillip Tietz's sixth minute opener, punishing Hauke Wahl's mistake in buildup before sliding a sharp pass into the box for Tietz to smash home, keeping his strong run going with direct involvement in four goals across his last seven appearances. Becker now has two goals and three assists in 12 matches since his winter move from Osasuna, showing he is already making an impact in his new environment.