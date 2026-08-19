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Sheraldo Becker News: Cleared after training return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Becker (foot) took part in Mainz's regular team training session Wednesday, easing concerns after his early exit in the friendly against Bournemouth, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Becker was the only player without a longer-term issue among those absent from Tuesday's public session that also excluded the injured Paul Nebel, Eric Martel and Silas, suggesting his knock did not carry any lasting problems. The 31-year-old took a kick to his left foot shortly before halftime against Bournemouth and appeared to be moving less freely before staying in the locker room for the second half. Becker is expected to be available for Sunday's German Cup opener at VfB Krieschow following his return to full training. His clean bill of health is a positive sign for Mainz as they finalize preparations for the start of the competitive season.

Sheraldo Becker
FSV Mainz 05
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