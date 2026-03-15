Sheraldo Becker News: First assist of season

Becker had an assist to go along with two off target shots, three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created during Sunday's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Becker set up Lee Jae-Sung in the 52nd minute assisting Mainz's second goal while finishing second on the team in shots, crosses and chances created. The assist was the first since joining Mainz for Becker as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots, seven chances created and 11 crosses over his last three appearances.