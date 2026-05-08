Sheraldo Becker News: Purchase option triggered

Becker has been permanently signed by Mainz after a mandatory purchase clause was activated following the club's Bundesliga survival, bringing an end to his loan spell from Osasuna and tying him to the club beyond this season, the club announced.

Becker joined Mainz from Osasuna on loan in January and immediately made an impact in the second half of the season, contributing multiple goal involvements that helped Mainz secure their top-flight status. Sporting director Niko Bungert praised his immediate integration into the squad and highlighted his experience, pace and goal threat as key qualities that will continue to benefit the club going forward. Becker himself expressed his delight at staying in Mainz, citing the warm welcome from teammates, several of whom he had already known from his time with coach Urs Fischer at Union Berlin, as well as the club's passionate fanbase as reasons he feels at home at the club.