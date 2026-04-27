Sheraldo Becker News: Records goal

Becker scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Becker scored his first goal since February on Saturday as he bagged the final goal of the match for Mainz, scoring in first-half stoppage time. That said, it brings him to two goals on the season, also adding two assists. However, he only joined the club in the winter, earning eight starts in 11 appearances.