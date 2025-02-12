Sheraldo Becker News: Returns to scoresheet

Becker scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Becker is back on the scoresheet for the second league match in a row to put him at two goals and one assist. He's been used more as a starter in non-league matches, only recording nine La Liga starts in 18 appearances, averaging about three crosses per contest.