Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sheraldo Becker headshot

Sheraldo Becker News: Returns to scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Becker scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Becker is back on the scoresheet for the second league match in a row to put him at two goals and one assist. He's been used more as a starter in non-league matches, only recording nine La Liga starts in 18 appearances, averaging about three crosses per contest.

Sheraldo Becker
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now