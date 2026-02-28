Sheraldo Becker News: Scores in start
Becker scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Becker got the start and made the most of it, netting an early goal to give Mainz a shot at three points. The forward will not have as easy of a time finding the back of the net against Stuttgart, but the side has conceded 32 goals in 23 matches.
