Sheraldo Becker headshot

Sheraldo Becker News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 6:11pm

Becker scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Becker got the start and made the most of it, netting an early goal to give Mainz a shot at three points. The forward will not have as easy of a time finding the back of the net against Stuttgart, but the side has conceded 32 goals in 23 matches.

Sheraldo Becker
FSV Mainz 05
