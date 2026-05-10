Sheraldo Becker headshot

Sheraldo Becker News: Strikes against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Becker scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing twice inaccurately during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.

Becker found the back of the net in the 48th minute scoring Mainz's lone goal of the match. The forward is in excellent form to close out the year with three goal involvements, eight shots and two chances created over his last three starts.

Sheraldo Becker
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheraldo Becker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sheraldo Becker See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
290 days ago
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 16, 2020