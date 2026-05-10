Sheraldo Becker News: Strikes against former club
Becker scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing twice inaccurately during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.
Becker found the back of the net in the 48th minute scoring Mainz's lone goal of the match. The forward is in excellent form to close out the year with three goal involvements, eight shots and two chances created over his last three starts.
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