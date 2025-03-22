Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Show headshot

Show News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:22pm

Show (illness) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting with Real Salt Lake.

Show is in contention for the first time in 2025 after recovering from his ailment. He'll serve as a backup midfielder behind Sebastian Lletget and Ramiro, which is likely to be the case for the rest of the season. Last year, Show took part in seven league games (six starts), averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per contest over that period.

Show
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now