Show News: On bench Saturday

Show (illness) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting with Real Salt Lake.

Show is in contention for the first time in 2025 after recovering from his ailment. He'll serve as a backup midfielder behind Sebastian Lletget and Ramiro, which is likely to be the case for the rest of the season. Last year, Show took part in seven league games (six starts), averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per contest over that period.